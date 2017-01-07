Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Carries Knicks over Bucks with 26 points
Anthony scored 26 points (8-20 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-9 FT), and added 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal in 39 minutes Friday during a 116-111 win over Milwaukee.
The demise of Carmelo Anthony has been greatly overexaggerated. On paper, Anthony is having a nearly identical season in 2016-17 as 2015-16. His points per game, field-goal percentage, three-point percentage, free throws, rebounds and steals are all the virtually the same, and the rest of those splits are only marginally different. He's still one of the league's truly elite scorers.
