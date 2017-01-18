Coach Jeff Hornacek is considering moving Anthony to power forward on a full-time basis, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Anthony, who has been a small forward for the bulk of his career, has shifted over to power forward the last three games with Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) sitting out, but with the 18-24 Knicks desperate to find their best lineup combination, Hornacek may opt to experiment with Anthony at power forward even once Porzingis is back, perhaps as soon as Wednesday against the Celtics. In that scenario, Porzingis would start at center, pushing offseason pickup Joakim Noah to a bench role. Anthony, who reaffirmed his commitment to the Knicks after meeting with team president Phil Jackson on Tuesday, likely wouldn't see his production affected much by any position switch, but if the team fails to show much improvement in the near future, the franchise cornerstone could find himself on the trade block regardless of how he performs. Anthony's contract includes a no-trade clause, so he'd have to first sign off on any deal the Knicks may want to pursue.