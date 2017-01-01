Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Dealing with soreness in knee
Anthony reiterated Saturday night that he is only dealing with soreness in his left knee and thinks it may just need a day of rest.
Anthony attempted to play Saturday against the Rockets but only could muster one half of action before staying put on the bench. The Knicks don't play the Magic until Monday, so it's certainly possible for the veteran to heal up in time for their next game.
More News
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Exits Saturday's game with sore knee•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Will play through sore knee•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Turns in second double-double of 2016-17•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Ejected after flagrant 2 Wednesday night•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores game-high 29 in Christmas Day loss•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Matches season-high with 35 in win vs. Indiana•