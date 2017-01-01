Anthony reiterated Saturday night that he is only dealing with soreness in his left knee and thinks it may just need a day of rest.

Anthony attempted to play Saturday against the Rockets but only could muster one half of action before staying put on the bench. The Knicks don't play the Magic until Monday, so it's certainly possible for the veteran to heal up in time for their next game.

