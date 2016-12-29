Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Ejected after flagrant 2 Wednesday night
Anthony was ejected after committing a flagrant foul-two in the second quarter of Wednesday nights 98-102 loss against the Hawks. He scored 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT) with five rebounds and an assist in 15 minutes of play prior to being tossed.
Anthony was issued a flagrant-2 for throwing an elbow to the face of Hawks' swingman Thabo Sefalosha, and while it wasn't particularly malicious, an intentional strike to the face will warrant an ejection every time. Anthony will be eligible to play in the Knicks' next game against the Pistons on Friday.
