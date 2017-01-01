Anthony is dealing with a sore left knee and will not return to Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Anthony entered the night with a sore left knee, and the situation only worsened during his 19 minutes on the court in the first half. The veteran should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's game against the Magic.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola