Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Exits Saturday's game with sore knee
Anthony is dealing with a sore left knee and will not return to Saturday's game against the Rockets.
Anthony entered the night with a sore left knee, and the situation only worsened during his 19 minutes on the court in the first half. The veteran should be considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's game against the Magic.
More News
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Dealing with soreness in knee•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Will play through sore knee•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Turns in second double-double of 2016-17•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Ejected after flagrant 2 Wednesday night•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores game-high 29 in Christmas Day loss•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Matches season-high with 35 in win vs. Indiana•