Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Future not seen in New York
Anthony "would be better off somewhere else", according to Knicks president Phil Jackson, ESPN reports.
Anthony had been subject of thinly veiled criticism from Jackson throughout the second half of this season, but in his year-end press conference Friday, the 71-year-old made no mistake that he sees Anthony's future elsewhere. Of course, Anthony would need to waive the no-trade clause that Jackson awarded him to make any move possible this offseason, but that decision is reportedly one Anthony is "leaning strongly" toward if the Knicks find a desirable destination for him. In 74 games this season, the 32-year-old Anthony, who still has two years worth roughly $54 million left on his contract, averaged 22.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists.
