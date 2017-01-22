Anthony poured in 31 points (9-17 FG, 5-6 3Pt, 8-10 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and a steal in 40 minutes on Saturday during a 107-105 loss to the Suns.

Anthony started off scorching hot, finishing the first half with 19 points (7-11 FG, 4-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT). He continued his torrid pace in the second half, but when he rocketed past a Ron Baker screen with the final seconds winding down and launched a would-be game winner it pinged around the rim before fluttering out. It was the only three Anthony missed all night. The Knicks will look to avenge the loss against the Pacers on Monday.