Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Inefficiently earns double-double
Anthony dropped 18 points (8-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 1-3 FT), adding 11 rebounds and a block over 35 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.
Carmelo Anthony struggled with his shot from all over the court, posting shooting and three-point percentages of 31 and 14 percent, respectively. The Knicks will need Carmelo to heat up over the next four games against eastern conference teams, with the last one being against the reigning champion Cavaliers.
