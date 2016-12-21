Anthony tallied 35 points (13-25 FG. 7-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and two steals across 37 minutes during a 118-111 win over the Pacers on Tuesday.

Anthony scored 35 points for the third time this season and set a season high with seven three-pointers made. He has scored 64 points over the last two games, his best two-game scoring stretch of the season, which comes after he missed a game against Golden State due to a shoulder injury. Anthony has shot 59 percent from the field over his last two games after he had not shot above 50 percent from the floor once in the previous 10 games.