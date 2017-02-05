Anthony tallied 17 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 35 minutes Saturday during a 111-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

Anthony had his second consecutive shooting catastrophe. After hitting just six of his 22 shot attempts on Wednesday against Brooklyn, Anthony got two days of rest and still laid a house of bricks against Cleveland. He's shooting just 27.3 percent so far in February.