Anthony revealed after Friday's win over the Bucks that he's been playing through a sore and weakened shoulder, the New York Daily News reports. "It's bad," Anthony said. "You know what it is, it's an adjustment that you have to make on the fly. Like some days it feels good, some days it's tight. Throughout the course of the game, certain shots, certain moves, you feel like the strength isn't there. So it's just a matter of figuring out how to play through it."

Anthony hasn't missed any time since initially injuring the shoulder back on Dec. 11, but he said it's required constant attention and "around-the-clock treatment." While the All-Star is averaging more than 22 points per game on the season, he's shooting just better than 40 percent from the floor over the past month and has topped 30 points only once in his last 13 games. It doesn't appear as though Anthony anticipates sitting out any upcoming contests, but the shoulder is certainly something to monitor over the next few weeks.