Anthony scored 23 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and added nine rebounds, six assists and a steal in 33 minutes Thursday during a 104-89 win over the Bulls.

Anthony turned in an unusually complete box score Thursday. He far exceeded his 6.0 rebound, 3.1 assist average this season, and mixed it up well inside when his outside shot wasn't falling. Anthony had his best night from the field, too, shooting over 50 percent for the first time in 12 games. If this is an indication that he's starting to work past his tweaked right shoulder, he should carry a ton of DFS value moving forward.