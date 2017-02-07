Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Puts up game-high 26
Anthony scored 26 points (10-17 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-8 FT) with five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 37 minutes in Monday's 121-107 loss to the Lakers.
Anthony's 26 points led all scorers, but it wasn't enough to overcome the Lakers' balanced scoring attack. Still, the game marked a step in a positive direction for Anthony after shooting a dreadful 12-for-42 over his previous two games. At just 23.1 percent from three over his last five games, Anthony is still struggling to find his range from deep and Monday marked the first time since Jan. 2 that Anthony has failed to sink at least one three-ball.
