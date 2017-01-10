Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 18 before being ejected Monday
Anthony posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes of play before being ejected from Monday's 110-96 loss to the Pelicans.
Anthony earned the ejection after receiving consecutive technical fouls for arguing a no-calls on a pair of missed jumpers in the third quarter. Anthony's frustration has shown frequently the Knicks' up-and-down season, and Monday's ejection was his third of the year, which leads the NBA. He will be eligible to play in the Knicks' next game against the 76ers on Wednesday.
More News
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Playing through shoulder injury•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Carries Knicks over Bucks with 26 points•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores game-high 30 in loss Wednesday•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores team-high 19 on 17 shots•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Will play Monday•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Dealing with soreness in knee•