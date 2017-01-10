Anthony posted 18 points (7-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and an assist in 26 minutes of play before being ejected from Monday's 110-96 loss to the Pelicans.

Anthony earned the ejection after receiving consecutive technical fouls for arguing a no-calls on a pair of missed jumpers in the third quarter. Anthony's frustration has shown frequently the Knicks' up-and-down season, and Monday's ejection was his third of the year, which leads the NBA. He will be eligible to play in the Knicks' next game against the 76ers on Wednesday.