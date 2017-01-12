Anthony poured in 28 points (11-25 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go with three blocks, two rebounds and one assist across 37 minutes in a 98-97 loss to the 76ers on Wednesday.

Following his third ejection of the season in Monday's blowout loss to the Pelicans, Anthony pledged to be on better behavior going forward, and for at least one game, he kept his vow. After being held under 30 minutes in the previous two contests, Anthony saw an expanded workload in a tight contest, and served as the Knicks' go-to option on the night while frontcourt mate Kristaps Porzingis struggled to a seven-point outing. While Anthony was able to turn in a hefty point total as a result of the increased usage, he still wasn't all that efficient, which has been a common occurrence while he continues to play through a shoulder injury. Since suffering the injury Dec. 11, Anthony is shooting just 40.1 percent from the floor, two full points below his season-long mark and five points below his career mark.