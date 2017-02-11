Anthony started at power forward and accumulated 33 points (13-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and two steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 131-123 loss to the Nuggets.

Anthony was only one three-pointer shy of tying his season high for made threes in a game, and managed to drop 33 points despite shooting only two free throws. That being said, his effort couldn't carry the Knicks to a victory over the Nuggets, and the Knicks have slid to 11 games under .500. Anthony's next chance to build on Friday's performance comes Sunday against the Spurs and the defensive presence of Kawhi Leonard.