Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores an efficient 30 in loss
Anthony scored 30 (10-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 8-11 FT) and added seven rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 108-107 loss to the Hawks.
Anthony has put together a string of solid games recently. Over the last five games, he has shot 45-89 (50.6 percent) from the field and 11-24 (45.8 percent) from behind the arc, including at least two threes in each game.
