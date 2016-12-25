Anthony scored 29 points (9-24 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 9-9 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 39 minutes during Sunday's 119-114 loss to the Celtics.

He's been running hot and cold in December due to a sore shoulder, posting six games with at least 29 points but four with 15 or less. As he always does, Anthony's averaging more than 20 points a game on the season, but he's playing his fewest minutes per game since 2011-12 as the Knicks try to keep him healthy.