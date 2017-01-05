Anthony registered 30 points (10-23 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 37 minutes in a 105-104 loss to the Bucks on Wednesday.

Anthony broke out of a four-game cold stretch where he averaged just 15.5 points on 35.8 percent from the field, but it wasn't enough to break the Knicks out of their five-game losing streak. The double-double was just his third this year, and his seven assists tied his season-high. He will try to keep the momentum rolling when the Knicks travel to Milwaukee for the back half of their home-and-away on Friday.