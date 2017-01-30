Anthony totaled 45 points (18-36 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists, and one block in 46 minutes during Sunday's 142-139 quadruple-overtime loss to the Hawks.

Anthony turned in a season high in scoring, field-goals made and attempted, and minutes. Anthony could only be stopped by the officials, as he fouled out during the second overtime. January has easily been his best month here in 2016-17, and the 32-year-old forward will remain a top-flight fantasy option whether or not he's traded.