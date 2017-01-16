Anthony scored 18 points (7-14 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding a rebound, an assist and a block in 26 minutes during Sunday's 116-101 loss to the Raptors.

The final score doesn't reflect how big a rout it was, as both teams took their starters off the court in the fourth quarter. Even in reduced minutes, Anthony's been on a roll from beyond the arc lately, draining multiple three-pointers in six of his last seven games and going 18-for-39 (46.2 percent) over that stretch