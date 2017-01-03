Anthony posted 19 points (6-17 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block across 35 minutes during a 115-103 loss to Orlando on Monday.

Anthony received his normal workload after leaving Saturday's game with a sore knee, but continued to struggle with his shot. Over the last six games, Anthony is shooting 35 percent from the field, and his 42.2 percent field goal percentage on the season would be the worst mark of his career. Anthony's next outing comes Wednesday against the Bucks.