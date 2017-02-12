Anthony scored 25 points (9-21 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT) while adding seven rebounds and two assists in 40 minutes during Sunday's 94-90 win over the Spurs.

San Antonio made a late charge in the fourth quarter, but Anthony came up with two big buckets inside the final 80 seconds to secure the victory. He's now scored at least 25 points in four straight games, and if the 32-year-old is bothered by the trade rumors flying around MSG these days, he isn't showing it on the court.