Anthony put up 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a block in 33 minutes during a 117-106 win over the Celtics on Wednesday.

With Porzingis (Achilles) out again, Anthony had a rough night from the floor. After getting off to a slow five-point first half, Anthony forced up a ton of bad looks, shooting just 3-9 in the second half. With a great scorer like Anthony, suboptimal shots can sometimes look unstoppable, but on an off night, they just look suboptimal.