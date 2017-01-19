Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Struggles from field against Boston
Anthony put up 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists and a block in 33 minutes during a 117-106 win over the Celtics on Wednesday.
With Porzingis (Achilles) out again, Anthony had a rough night from the floor. After getting off to a slow five-point first half, Anthony forced up a ton of bad looks, shooting just 3-9 in the second half. With a great scorer like Anthony, suboptimal shots can sometimes look unstoppable, but on an off night, they just look suboptimal.
More News
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Could move to power forward•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores an efficient 30 in loss•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores team-high 18 in Sunday's loss•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Pours in 23 points, nine rebounds in win•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 28 points on 11-of-25 shooting•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores 18 before being ejected Monday•