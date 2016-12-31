Anthony finished with 26 points (8-22 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists and one steal across 40 minutes in a 102-94 loss to the Pelicans on Friday.

Anthony was able to avoid a suspension after being ejected from the Knicks' previous game Wednesday against the Hawks upon elbowing Thabo Sefolosha in the face, and returned to action Friday with one of his better showings of the season. It was the second double-double of 2016-17 for Anthony, whose 40 minutes were also one off a season high. While the Knicks would surely like to give Anthony a breather, the team's recent losing ways may prompt coach Jeff Hornacek to continue riding his star heavily in the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Rockets.