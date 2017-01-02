Anthony (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Magic.

Anthony left the Knicks' last game Saturday with soreness in his knee, but the setback will not prevent him from taking the court Monday night. It remains to be seen if Anthony, who averaged 32.7 minutes per game in December, will be limited by his injury at all in Monday's contest.

