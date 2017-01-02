Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Will play Monday
Anthony (knee) will play in Monday's game against the Magic.
Anthony left the Knicks' last game Saturday with soreness in his knee, but the setback will not prevent him from taking the court Monday night. It remains to be seen if Anthony, who averaged 32.7 minutes per game in December, will be limited by his injury at all in Monday's contest.
More News
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Scores team-high 19 on 17 shots•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Dealing with soreness in knee•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Exits Saturday's game with sore knee•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Will play through sore knee•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Turns in second double-double of 2016-17•
-
Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Ejected after flagrant 2 Wednesday night•