Knicks' Carmelo Anthony: Will play through sore knee
Anthony will play Saturday against the Rockets despite a sore knee, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.
Anthony apparently suffered the minor injury during Friday's loss to the Pelicans. The veteran is averaging just under 34 minutes per game this season, and he'll have a chance to reach that number Saturday, even while playing through the knee soreness.
