Lee is not listed as a starter for Monday's game against the Hawks, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

The Knicks' released their game notes for the afternoon's matchup with the Hawks, and Ron Baker, rather than Lee, is listed as the starting shooting guard alongside Derrick Rose. While game notes are not official, all indications at this point are that Lee will come off the bench, and it remains to be seen how that move would affect his role. After a strong month of December, Lee has struggled in January, shooting 39.4 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from three, down considerably after he converted at a 50 percent clip from beyond the arc in December.