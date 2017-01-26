Lee posted 23 points (9-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT) to go along with six rebounds, an assist and a blocked shots over 38 minutes in Wednesday's 103-95 loss against the Mavericks.

After eight straight games with single-digit scoring totals, Lee has 13 or more points over his past three outings. He is averaging 16.7 points with 4.7 rebounds and 2.0 3-pointers during the three-game span. Lee has been productive with Lance Thomas (head) on the shelf. However, despite the impressive stats of late, Thomas is only worth a look in deeper fantasy formats.