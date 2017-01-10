Lee produced five points (2-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 28 minutes in a 110-96 loss to the Pelicans on Monday.

With the Knicks trailing by 25 points entering the fourth quarter, none of the team's starters eclipsed 30 minutes. That resulted in Lee's scoring output dropping for the third game in a row, but he's never been a high-end point producer to begin with. Lee did have a five-game stretch from Dec. 22 through Jan. 6 in which he achieved double figures in the scoring column each time out, but he never topped 14 points in any of those contests.