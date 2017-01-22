Lee will draw the start at shooting guard Saturday against the Suns, Steve Popper of USA Today reports.

Ron Baker drew the start at shooting guard over the past three games, but with the Knicks healthy other than Lance Thomas (head), Lee will slip back into his normal starting role. On the season, the 31-year-old is shooting 41.9 percent from behind the arc.

