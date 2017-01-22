Knicks' Courtney Lee: Inserted back into starting lineup Saturday vs Suns
Lee will draw the start at shooting guard Saturday against the Suns, Steve Popper of USA Today reports.
Ron Baker drew the start at shooting guard over the past three games, but with the Knicks healthy other than Lance Thomas (head), Lee will slip back into his normal starting role. On the season, the 31-year-old is shooting 41.9 percent from behind the arc.
More News
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Plays only 21 minutes off bench Monday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will come off bench Monday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Held to five points Monday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Returns from three-game absence to score 14•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will return to action Monday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Sits out again Saturday•