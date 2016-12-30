Lee (wrist) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

The Knicks waited until pregame warmups before rendering a verdict on Lee's status, but the veteran guard will be held out for a second straight game, as his sore right wrist continues to prove bothersome. Sasha Vujacic started at shooting guard in place of Lee on Wednesday against the Hawks, but logged only two points in 27 minutes. It's possible that Vujacic could pick up another start, but Justin Holiday (14 points in 34 minutes Wednesday) is likely to turn in more value with Lee sidelined again. The Knicks will check back in on Lee's condition before determining if he's able to play in the second half of the back-to-back set Saturday against the Rockets.