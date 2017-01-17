Lee came off the bench and provided seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in a 108-107 loss to the Hawks on Monday.

With the Knicks entering Monday losers in 10 of their last 12 games, coach Jeff Hornacek elected to shake up the starting five, as Lee hit the bench for the first time all season in favor of undrafted rookie Ron Baker. While the change didn't help the Knicks get back in the win column, they were competitive against one of the better squads in the Eastern Conference, though it wasn't really a result of anything that Lee did. The veteran failed to get back on track from three-point range, and is now sitting on a 30.3 percent mark in January. Until he makes more strides in that area, he may have trouble displacing Baker, who scored 12 points Monday, as the starting shooting guard.