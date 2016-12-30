Lee (wrist) is listed as questionable to play in Friday's game against the Pelicans, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.

Lee, who missed Wednesday's game against the Hawks with a sore right wrist, was able to go through shooting drills at the Knicks' practice Thursday. While the involvement in that session was encouraging, coach Jeff Hornacek declined to rule Lee in or out for Friday, so look for the team to reassess the shooting guard's condition after their morning shootaround.