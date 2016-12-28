Updating a previous note, Lee (wrist) will not play Wednesday against the Hawks, Chris Vivlamore of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Just moments after Lee was deemed doubtful, the Knicks have made the decision to officially hold him out of action Wednesday. The shooting guard had fluid drained from his wrist Tuesday and should be considered questionable for Friday's game in New Orleans. Expect Justin Holiday to move into the starting lineup in his place Wednesday.