Lee turned in 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds and one block in 30 minutes Saturday during a 111-104 loss to the Cavaliers.

After scoring just 12 points total over his last two games on 5-of-17 shooting, Lee bounced back against the East-leading Cavs. The Cavs were missing Kyrie Irving (quad), so Lee didn't have to focus the brunt of his energy toward containing Irving. Lee is now averaging 11.6 points on 46.3 percent shooting over his last 10 games.