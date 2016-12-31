Knicks' Courtney Lee: Sits out again Saturday
Lee (wrist) will not play Saturday against the Rockets.
Lee will be missing his third consecutive game Saturday as he continues to battle a sore right wrist. The next opportunity for him to return will be Monday against the Magic.
