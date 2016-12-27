Lee sat out Tuesday's practice due to a sore right wrist.

It's unclear if Lee's absence was anything more than the Knicks being precautionary, but the guard should nonetheless be considered questionable for Wednesday's game in Atlanta. Lee has been a valuable role player for New York this season and is averaging 10.9 points per game while shooting 50 percent from three in the month of December. On the season, Lee ranks second among qualified players in three-point percentage (46.7% 3Pt), trailing only Utah's Joe Ingles (47.7% 3Pt).