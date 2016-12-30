Coach Jeff Hornacek labeled Lee (wrist) as questionable for Friday's game against the Pelicans, Al Iannazzone of Newsday reports.

Lee was present for the Knicks' morning shootaround, but indicated his right wrist was still sore, so he'll wait until pregame warmups to test things out again. Sasha Vujacic ended up starting at shooting guard in Lee's place Wednesday against the Hawks and played 27 minutes, and he'd presumably be in line for another start Friday if Lee is held out. Justin Holiday would represent the more intriguing fantasy option among the Knicks' other shooting guards though, as he tallied 14 points, four assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 34 minutes Wednesday.