Lee will move into a reserve role for Friday's matchup against the Nuggets, Nuggets' announcer Jason Kosmicki reports.

Lee had started all but three games that he has played in this season, but the Knicks have opted to give Brandon Jennings some run at shooting guard. The 31-year-old figures to see his 31.1 minutes per game take a hit as a result of coming off the bench. It is unclear if the Knicks are just giving this lineup a shot or if they intend on sticking with it going forward.