Lee isn't listed in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Hawks, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

The Knicks released their game notes for the afternoon's matchup with the Hawks, and Ron Baker, rather than Lee, is listed as the starting shooting guard alongside Derrick Rose. While game notes aren't official, coach Jeff Hornacek hinted after Sunday's loss to the Raptors that lineup changes could be afoot, and it appears that Lee will be a casualty. Though the move to the second unit probably isn't a positive development, it's unclear if Lee will see a drastic decline in his playing time, especially with the Knicks missing two key rotation players in Kristaps Porzingis (Achilles) and Lance Thomas (orbital). After a strong December, Lee has struggled in January, shooting 39.4 percent from the floor and 31.0 percent from three-point range.