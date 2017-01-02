Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will return to action Monday
Lee (wrist) will play in Monday's game against the Magic.
Lee sat out the last three games due to his wrist injury, but he will return to action Monday night. The Knicks have not confirmed their starting lineup, but Lee has started every game he has played in this season, so he figures to be part of the group.
More News
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Returns from three-game absence to score 14•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Sits out again Saturday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Out Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Still questionable for Friday after shootaround•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Questionable Friday vs. Pelicans•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Ruled out Wednesday•