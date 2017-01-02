Lee (wrist) will play in Monday's game against the Magic.

Lee sat out the last three games due to his wrist injury, but he will return to action Monday night. The Knicks have not confirmed their starting lineup, but Lee has started every game he has played in this season, so he figures to be part of the group.

