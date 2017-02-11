Correcting a previous note, Lee will remain in the starting lineup for Friday's tilt against the Nuggets, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.

Lee will remain in the starting lineup, as Kristaps Porzingis is drawing the start at center, bumping Kyle O'Quinn to the bench. Brandon Jennings will join the starting five.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
More NBA Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola