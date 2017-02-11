Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will start Friday vs. Nuggets
Correcting a previous note, Lee will remain in the starting lineup for Friday's tilt against the Nuggets, Chris Dempsey of The Denver Post reports.
Lee will remain in the starting lineup, as Kristaps Porzingis is drawing the start at center, bumping Kyle O'Quinn to the bench. Brandon Jennings will join the starting five.
More News
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will come off bench Friday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Scores 17 in loss to Cavaliers•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Finishes with season-high 23 points•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Inserted back into starting lineup Saturday vs Suns•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Plays only 21 minutes off bench Monday•
-
Knicks' Courtney Lee: Will come off bench Monday•