Knicks' Derrick Rose: Can't find rhythm against Bucks
Rose scored 12 points (4-14 FG, 4-4 FT), dished eight assists and grabbed two rebounds in a 116-111 win over Milwaukee.
Rose is in a minor slump. He's shooting just 39.5 percent over his last five games. The good news is he's only missed four games all season, and has looked increasingly spry on a few drives recently.
More News
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Scores 21 in Saturday's loss•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Scores 26 in Wednesday's loss•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Scores 25 in Christmas Day loss•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Goes for 19 points in win over Magic•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Posts 24 in start vs. Pacers•
-
Knicks' Derrick Rose: Cleared to play Tuesday•