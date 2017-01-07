Knicks' Derrick Rose: Can't find rhythm against Bucks

Rose scored 12 points (4-14 FG, 4-4 FT), dished eight assists and grabbed two rebounds in a 116-111 win over Milwaukee.

Rose is in a minor slump. He's shooting just 39.5 percent over his last five games. The good news is he's only missed four games all season, and has looked increasingly spry on a few drives recently.

