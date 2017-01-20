Knicks' Derrick Rose: Can't lift team past Wall, Wizards

Rose scored 20 points (7-16 FG, 6-6 FT) along with five rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during a 113-110 loss to Washington on Thursday.

Rose looks rejuvenated this season, but he's nowhere near as explosive as John Wall is anymore, and it showed. While Rose was never the best on-ball defender, Wall torched him on a few possessions, and was the better facilitator all night. Rose was pretty efficient from the floor, however, and is averaging 21.0 points per game over his last six contests since returning from a mysterious one-game absence.