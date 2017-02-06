Knicks' Derrick Rose: Cleared to play Monday vs. Lakers

Rose (ankle) has been cleared to play in Monday's game against the Lakers, Al Iannazzone of Newsday Sports reports.

Rose has been sidelined the last four games with a left ankle sprain, but it was reported earlier in the week that the Knicks expected to have him back Monday, so this was fully expected. He should jump right back into the starting lineup at point guard and likely won't be on any restrictions, so look for Rose to take on his usual allotment of minutes. With Rose back, Brandon Jennings will head back to the bench and should see a significant drop in value by working with the second unit.