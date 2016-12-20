Knicks' Derrick Rose: Cleared to play Tuesday

Rose (back) has been cleared to play in Tuesday's matchup with the Pacers, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

Rose has missed the last two games with back spasms, but was fully expected to take the court Tuesday, so this is merely a confirmation of his availability. He's not expected to have any sort of minutes restrictions, although the Knicks still plan to keep a close eye on him. Rose should rejoin the starting lineup, meaning Brandon Jennings should head back to the bench.