Knicks' Derrick Rose: Expected to play Wednesday

Rose will be fined by the Knicks for missing Monday's 110-96 loss to the Pelicans, but he's expected to play Wednesday against the 76ers, Steve Popper of The Record reports.

After taking part in the Knicks' morning shootaround Monday, Rose didn't show up for the game later in the evening after flying back to his native Chicago to tend to a family matter. Rose never received permission to do so and didn't inform the team prior to the game that he would be absent, but he seemed to make amends after rejoining the team for practice Tuesday. He'll be hit with the undisclosed fine rather than a suspension, though it's possible Rose could come off the bench Wednesday as an additional form of discipline. If that's the case, Brandon Jennings, who started at point guard in Rose's place Monday, would likely be in line for another turn with the top unit.