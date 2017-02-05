Knicks' Derrick Rose: Expects to play Monday vs. Lakers

Rose (ankle) is expected to play in Monday's game against the Lakers, Ian Begley of ESPN.com reports.

Rose has missed each of the last four games with a sprained ankle, but he reportedly looked good while logging a full practice Sunday, so he's trending in the direction of taking the court Monday. We should see his status updated again following Monday's morning shootaround, but as it currently stands, Rose should take on his usual role in the starting lineup at point guard. With Rose expected back, Brandon Jennings should head to the bench and will likely see a significant drop in minutes.