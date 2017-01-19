Knicks' Derrick Rose: Explodes for 30 points, 10 boards

Rose scored 30 points (13-24 FG, 4-4 FT) and added 10 rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks in 32 minutes during a 117-106 win over Boston.

Rose caught fire in the fourth quarter, scoring 12 points on 5-9 shooting. He also snagged seven rebounds that period, two of which were on the offensive end. Since Rose did the bulk of his damage off of mid-range pull ups, an shot he only makes 39.4 percent of the time, he probably won't look this good on most nights. Owners should be hesitant to put any stock into Wednesday's performance, but congratulations to all that started him.